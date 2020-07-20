36 ANCHORAGE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

California living by the Beach! Located on a quiet walk-street near the famous Venice Beach Pier, this totally remodeled 3 bedroom + 3 full-bath condo/apt offers a modern lifestyle. Unit is located on top floors of a 3 unit building and steps away from shops and restaurants. Features include: modern style bathrooms, double-paned windows, authentic maple hardwood floors have been stained Scandinavian-white. The soaring twenty-foot ceilings define the living room as both modern and refined. The open chef's kitchen has white/grey quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The loft/office is a perfect home-office retreat with inspiring ocean views. The roof-garden retreat offers ocean views with a cozy cabana for those warm summer CA. Beach evenings. And, if you choose to venture outside, the cool Pacific surf and warm sand are just steps away. 2 car tandem garage with Tesla charger. Make your dreams come true!