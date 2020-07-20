All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

36 Anchorage Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
California living by the Beach! Located on a quiet walk-street near the famous Venice Beach Pier, this totally remodeled 3 bedroom + 3 full-bath condo/apt offers a modern lifestyle. Unit is located on top floors of a 3 unit building and steps away from shops and restaurants. Features include: modern style bathrooms, double-paned windows, authentic maple hardwood floors have been stained Scandinavian-white. The soaring twenty-foot ceilings define the living room as both modern and refined. The open chef's kitchen has white/grey quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The loft/office is a perfect home-office retreat with inspiring ocean views. The roof-garden retreat offers ocean views with a cozy cabana for those warm summer CA. Beach evenings. And, if you choose to venture outside, the cool Pacific surf and warm sand are just steps away. 2 car tandem garage with Tesla charger. Make your dreams come true!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 ANCHORAGE Street have any available units?
36 ANCHORAGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 ANCHORAGE Street have?
Some of 36 ANCHORAGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 ANCHORAGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 ANCHORAGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 ANCHORAGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 ANCHORAGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 36 ANCHORAGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 36 ANCHORAGE Street offers parking.
Does 36 ANCHORAGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 ANCHORAGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 ANCHORAGE Street have a pool?
No, 36 ANCHORAGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 ANCHORAGE Street have accessible units?
No, 36 ANCHORAGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 ANCHORAGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 ANCHORAGE Street has units with dishwashers.
