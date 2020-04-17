3583 Veteran Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light & bright Traditional 2 bed/1 bath home filled with incredible charm and updates throughout. Inviting covered front porch spans entire width of front of house. Open floor plan with vaulted beamed ceilings throughout living room and dining room with french doors to brick patio & yard. Open kitchen with tile and butcher block counter-tops, glass front cabinets, and window overlooking spacious beautifully landscaped "parklike" backyard complete with mature lemon tree.



Rear bedroom with backyard access. 2nd bedroom with double closet & built-ins. Updated full bath with tile floor, pedestal sink & flower box window. Single garage with laundry area & bkyd access. Charnock Elementary School.



(RLNE3336801)