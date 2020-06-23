358 South SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 1920's Spanish style home has been beautifully redesigned to blend old world charm with modern touches. Lovely elements await at every corner in this well thought-out home. Perfectly designed with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, each room is spacious and filled with light. Barrel vaulted ceilings create a warm and dramatic space that perfectly showcases the fireplace. The living room seamlessly flows into the formal dining area that makes entertaining flow with ease. The stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen will impress any discerning chef and is the perfect area to entertain guests for holiday gatherings or casual family dinners around the oversized island. The kitchen opens up to the backyard with a gas fire-pit and integrated gas BBQ for additional entertaining. The master en suite is complete with a large spa-inspired bathroom with a claw foot soak tub.