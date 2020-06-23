All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
358 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

358 South SYCAMORE Avenue

358 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

358 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This stunning 1920's Spanish style home has been beautifully redesigned to blend old world charm with modern touches. Lovely elements await at every corner in this well thought-out home. Perfectly designed with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, each room is spacious and filled with light. Barrel vaulted ceilings create a warm and dramatic space that perfectly showcases the fireplace. The living room seamlessly flows into the formal dining area that makes entertaining flow with ease. The stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen will impress any discerning chef and is the perfect area to entertain guests for holiday gatherings or casual family dinners around the oversized island. The kitchen opens up to the backyard with a gas fire-pit and integrated gas BBQ for additional entertaining. The master en suite is complete with a large spa-inspired bathroom with a claw foot soak tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
358 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
358 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College