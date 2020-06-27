3561 BENTLEY Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated traditional home located on a tree-lined street in prime Palms! This stylish, light and bright house features a spacious, open floor plan complete with new modern chef's kitchen with new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, living room with dining area; gorgeous modern laminate flooring, clean contemporary finishes throughout. Three bedrooms include large master with sliding doors opening to the lovely garden, en suite contemporary updated bathroom. Inside laundry area, central air and heat. This inviting home is situated on a large, private grassy lot with extensive bricked outdoor areas and fruit trees, welcoming you to dine and entertain outside year round. Comfortably park one car in attached garage, enjoy driveway parking for two more, plus extra storage in full sized shed in the backyard. Just moments from shops, restaurants and schools, this is a rare opportunity to rent a great house in this centrally located and trendy Westside Village neighborhood.