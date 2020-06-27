All apartments in Los Angeles
3561 BENTLEY Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

3561 BENTLEY Avenue

3561 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3561 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated traditional home located on a tree-lined street in prime Palms! This stylish, light and bright house features a spacious, open floor plan complete with new modern chef's kitchen with new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, living room with dining area; gorgeous modern laminate flooring, clean contemporary finishes throughout. Three bedrooms include large master with sliding doors opening to the lovely garden, en suite contemporary updated bathroom. Inside laundry area, central air and heat. This inviting home is situated on a large, private grassy lot with extensive bricked outdoor areas and fruit trees, welcoming you to dine and entertain outside year round. Comfortably park one car in attached garage, enjoy driveway parking for two more, plus extra storage in full sized shed in the backyard. Just moments from shops, restaurants and schools, this is a rare opportunity to rent a great house in this centrally located and trendy Westside Village neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
3561 BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3561 BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 3561 BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3561 BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3561 BENTLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3561 BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3561 BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3561 BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3561 BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 3561 BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3561 BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3561 BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
