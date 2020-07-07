356 ORANGE GROVE AVE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de43e6b037 ----
Just steps from The Grove, Farmers Market, and numerous coffee shops you\'ll find this beautiful unit in a stunning Spanish Style fourplex. Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its Spanish style architecture. This remodeled unit has in-unit laundry, custom hardwood floors and a parking spot included. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Mendy at 424.400.7010
KEY FEATURES:
Washer and Dryer on site
Newly renovated
Open Floor Plan
New appliances
Ceiling fans
Large Windows/Natural Light
Walk in closet and tons of storage space
1 Parking spot Included
Bedrooms: 1 bed
Bathrooms: 1Bath
LEASE TERMS:
Monthly Rent $2,195
Deposit $2,195
1 Year Lease