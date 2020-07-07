All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
356 ORANGE GROVE AVE
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

356 ORANGE GROVE AVE

356 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

356 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de43e6b037 ----
Just steps from The Grove, Farmers Market, and numerous coffee shops you\'ll find this beautiful unit in a stunning Spanish Style fourplex. Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its Spanish style architecture. This remodeled unit has in-unit laundry, custom hardwood floors and a parking spot included. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Mendy at 424.400.7010

KEY FEATURES:
Washer and Dryer on site
Newly renovated
Open Floor Plan
New appliances
Ceiling fans
Large Windows/Natural Light
Walk in closet and tons of storage space
1 Parking spot Included
Bedrooms: 1 bed
Bathrooms: 1Bath
LEASE TERMS:
Monthly Rent $2,195
Deposit $2,195
1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE have any available units?
356 ORANGE GROVE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE have?
Some of 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
356 ORANGE GROVE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE offers parking.
Does 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE have a pool?
No, 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE have accessible units?
No, 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 ORANGE GROVE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College