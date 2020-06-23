All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3558 kelton ave
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

3558 kelton ave

3558 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3558 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
studio for rent - Property Id: 175011

nice studio for rent with all utility paid. close to sony studio and ucla.it has full bath and kitchen with stove and refrigerator and microwave.flexible lease.close to bus stop and railway station.
Property Id 175011

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3558 kelton ave have any available units?
3558 kelton ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3558 kelton ave have?
Some of 3558 kelton ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3558 kelton ave currently offering any rent specials?
3558 kelton ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 kelton ave pet-friendly?
No, 3558 kelton ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3558 kelton ave offer parking?
No, 3558 kelton ave does not offer parking.
Does 3558 kelton ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3558 kelton ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 kelton ave have a pool?
No, 3558 kelton ave does not have a pool.
Does 3558 kelton ave have accessible units?
No, 3558 kelton ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 kelton ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3558 kelton ave does not have units with dishwashers.
