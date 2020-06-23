3538 London Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to 3538 ½ London St! This remodeled home is on the back and is conveniently located in the exclusive and desirable Silver Lake area with quick access to the freeway, Sunset Blvd, schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and public transportation! It features two large bedrooms with hard wood floors and a/c window units; one bedroom with a nice balcony with City light views; the bathroom has a nice bath tub and separate walk-in shower; upgraded kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, newer cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances, dining area adjacent to the kitchen; Living room with a beautiful decorative fireplace; the home has lots of natural light; energy efficient dual pane windows, skylight, and the air conditioner units on each bedroom to keep you cool and comfortable in the summer months. This home is one of a kind and has many of the harder to find features in today's rental market: Includes appliances stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer; two car garage with laundry, two parking spots; gated driveway, best of all it is pet friendly (one small dog or a cat are allowed). This home is one of a kind and it is going lease fast, inquire today!