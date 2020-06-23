All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

3538 London Street

3538 London Street · No Longer Available
Location

3538 London Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to 3538 ½ London St! This remodeled home is on the back and is conveniently located in the exclusive and desirable Silver Lake area with quick access to the freeway, Sunset Blvd, schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and public transportation! It features two large bedrooms with hard wood floors and a/c window units; one bedroom with a nice balcony with City light views; the bathroom has a nice bath tub and separate walk-in shower; upgraded kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, newer cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances, dining area adjacent to the kitchen; Living room with a beautiful decorative fireplace; the home has lots of natural light; energy efficient dual pane windows, skylight, and the air conditioner units on each bedroom to keep you cool and comfortable in the summer months. This home is one of a kind and has many of the harder to find features in today's rental market: Includes appliances stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer; two car garage with laundry, two parking spots; gated driveway, best of all it is pet friendly (one small dog or a cat are allowed). This home is one of a kind and it is going lease fast, inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 London Street have any available units?
3538 London Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 London Street have?
Some of 3538 London Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 London Street currently offering any rent specials?
3538 London Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 London Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 London Street is pet friendly.
Does 3538 London Street offer parking?
Yes, 3538 London Street offers parking.
Does 3538 London Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3538 London Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 London Street have a pool?
No, 3538 London Street does not have a pool.
Does 3538 London Street have accessible units?
No, 3538 London Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 London Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 London Street does not have units with dishwashers.

