3534 Griffin Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

3 BD/1BA with City lights/Mountain Views - Property Id: 308432



Nestled on the foothills in Montecito Heights, this 19th Century gated Victorian 3 bed, 1 bath home offers sophistication and elegance while maintaining the home's original historic charm. Unwind after work in one of your three viewing decks with amazing panoramic views of the mountains and city lights or hike out of the trail straight out of your backyard! This home is surrounded by lush and greenery, offers an open floorplan, spacious rooms, upgraded features with custom style cabinetry, breakfast bar, quartz countertops, dining area, recessed lighting, baseboards throughout, and ceiling fans. Save money on electricity, since this home features solar panels! Conveniently located near 110 and 5 Freeway, schools, and Debs Regional Park. This is a must-see home and will not last!

No Pets Allowed



