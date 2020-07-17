All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3534 Griffin Ave

3534 Griffin Avenue · (714) 360-6766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3534 Griffin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Arroyo Seco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3750 · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BD/1BA with City lights/Mountain Views - Property Id: 308432

Nestled on the foothills in Montecito Heights, this 19th Century gated Victorian 3 bed, 1 bath home offers sophistication and elegance while maintaining the home's original historic charm. Unwind after work in one of your three viewing decks with amazing panoramic views of the mountains and city lights or hike out of the trail straight out of your backyard! This home is surrounded by lush and greenery, offers an open floorplan, spacious rooms, upgraded features with custom style cabinetry, breakfast bar, quartz countertops, dining area, recessed lighting, baseboards throughout, and ceiling fans. Save money on electricity, since this home features solar panels! Conveniently located near 110 and 5 Freeway, schools, and Debs Regional Park. This is a must-see home and will not last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3534-griffin-ave-los-angeles-ca/308432
Property Id 308432

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Griffin Ave have any available units?
3534 Griffin Ave has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 Griffin Ave have?
Some of 3534 Griffin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Griffin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Griffin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Griffin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3534 Griffin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3534 Griffin Ave offer parking?
No, 3534 Griffin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3534 Griffin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 Griffin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Griffin Ave have a pool?
No, 3534 Griffin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Griffin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3534 Griffin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Griffin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 Griffin Ave has units with dishwashers.
