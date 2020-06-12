3516 Dixie Canyon Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator game room parking garage

Entertainer's Dream, South of Ventura Boulevard, in a cul de sac steps away from Dixie Canyon Park hiking trails and Santa Monica Mountains, stands this beautiful 3 level contemporary masterpiece. Enter through the spacious 2 car garage or double door with steps to the 1st level of the home to an elevator or stairs that take you up to the 2nd level, where you're greeted by an open floor plan perfect for entertaining with all the living areas. A spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace, which can also double as a game room; an oversized family room with a wet bar, surround sound and new engineered wood floors and custom shutters throughout; a half bath, and a formal dining room with balcony. A fully remodeled kitchen with designer stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, wood floors and a breakfast nook complete the 2nd level, which also has balconies and stairs up to the 2 patios. Upstairs, on the 3rd level is a spacious master suite with fireplace, 2 oversized walk-in closets and a grandiose master bathroom with walk in shower, jetted tub, double sinks and bidet. Down the hallway are 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms leading to the 2 outdoor deck areas perfect for entertaining and wrapped by mountain and tree views. One of the patios has a large stone wall perfect for outdoor movie projection, the other one is wrapped in green vines and perfect for a party. This home is blocks away from Ventura blvd, amazing bars, restaurants and Dixie Canyon Elementary.