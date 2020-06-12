All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

3516 Dixie Canyon Place, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 5584 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
garage
Entertainer's Dream, South of Ventura Boulevard, in a cul de sac steps away from Dixie Canyon Park hiking trails and Santa Monica Mountains, stands this beautiful 3 level contemporary masterpiece. Enter through the spacious 2 car garage or double door with steps to the 1st level of the home to an elevator or stairs that take you up to the 2nd level, where you're greeted by an open floor plan perfect for entertaining with all the living areas. A spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace, which can also double as a game room; an oversized family room with a wet bar, surround sound and new engineered wood floors and custom shutters throughout; a half bath, and a formal dining room with balcony. A fully remodeled kitchen with designer stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, wood floors and a breakfast nook complete the 2nd level, which also has balconies and stairs up to the 2 patios. Upstairs, on the 3rd level is a spacious master suite with fireplace, 2 oversized walk-in closets and a grandiose master bathroom with walk in shower, jetted tub, double sinks and bidet. Down the hallway are 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms leading to the 2 outdoor deck areas perfect for entertaining and wrapped by mountain and tree views. One of the patios has a large stone wall perfect for outdoor movie projection, the other one is wrapped in green vines and perfect for a party. This home is blocks away from Ventura blvd, amazing bars, restaurants and Dixie Canyon Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Dixie Canyon Place have any available units?
3516 Dixie Canyon Place has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Dixie Canyon Place have?
Some of 3516 Dixie Canyon Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Dixie Canyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Dixie Canyon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Dixie Canyon Place pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Dixie Canyon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3516 Dixie Canyon Place offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Dixie Canyon Place does offer parking.
Does 3516 Dixie Canyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Dixie Canyon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Dixie Canyon Place have a pool?
No, 3516 Dixie Canyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Dixie Canyon Place have accessible units?
No, 3516 Dixie Canyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Dixie Canyon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Dixie Canyon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
