Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

348 Laveta

348 Laveta Ter · No Longer Available
Location

348 Laveta Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Front end Unit in Echo Park. Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home available now for Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Laveta have any available units?
348 Laveta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 348 Laveta currently offering any rent specials?
348 Laveta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Laveta pet-friendly?
No, 348 Laveta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 348 Laveta offer parking?
No, 348 Laveta does not offer parking.
Does 348 Laveta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Laveta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Laveta have a pool?
No, 348 Laveta does not have a pool.
Does 348 Laveta have accessible units?
No, 348 Laveta does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Laveta have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Laveta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Laveta have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Laveta does not have units with air conditioning.
