Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 348 Laveta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
348 Laveta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
348 Laveta
348 Laveta Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
348 Laveta Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Front end Unit in Echo Park. Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home available now for Rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 348 Laveta have any available units?
348 Laveta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 348 Laveta currently offering any rent specials?
348 Laveta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Laveta pet-friendly?
No, 348 Laveta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 348 Laveta offer parking?
No, 348 Laveta does not offer parking.
Does 348 Laveta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Laveta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Laveta have a pool?
No, 348 Laveta does not have a pool.
Does 348 Laveta have accessible units?
No, 348 Laveta does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Laveta have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Laveta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Laveta have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Laveta does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College