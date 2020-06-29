3464 CASITAS AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

COMPLETELY REMODELED BEAUTY IN ATWATER VILLAGE!

Past the green front yard and just beyond the front door of this newly renovated home, you\'ll be met with an incredible open concept living room and kitchen with brand new appliances including a stainless steel stove and microwave. With freshly painted light brown walls and warm toned cabinets and floors, this cozy space is a calming place to relax at the end of the day.

Through the living room and down the hallway, you\'ll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with an on suite bathroom. The bedrooms and hallways are decked with ample closet space. Every room in the property has new wood floors and large dual paned windows to let the natural light shine in. This home checks all the boxes when it comes to convenience! Brand new full sized washer and dryer are provided in-unit for private use. Central heat and air conditioning will create the perfect temperate conditions all year round AND a parking space is included with the option to rent an additional spot!

You get the best of both worlds being on a residential street in Atwater Village, but also a block away from the great shops and restaurants Glendale Boulevard has to offer. No more worrying about parking close by popular neighborhood hot spots like Proof Bakery, Rise Hot Yoga, and Atwater Farmer\'s Market on Sunday mornings - just to name a few! You\'re just a quick walk away.



One Year Lease

Security Deposit equal to one months rent

Pets will be considered with additional pet deposit, $300/cat $500 dog

Owner pays water and gardener

Tenant pays for all remaining utilities

One Parking Space

No Fridge Included

No Smoking Property

First month\'s rent plus all applicable deposits due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval