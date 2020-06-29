All apartments in Los Angeles
3464 CASITAS AVE

3464 W Casitas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3464 W Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
COMPLETELY REMODELED BEAUTY IN ATWATER VILLAGE!
Past the green front yard and just beyond the front door of this newly renovated home, you\'ll be met with an incredible open concept living room and kitchen with brand new appliances including a stainless steel stove and microwave. With freshly painted light brown walls and warm toned cabinets and floors, this cozy space is a calming place to relax at the end of the day.
Through the living room and down the hallway, you\'ll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with an on suite bathroom. The bedrooms and hallways are decked with ample closet space. Every room in the property has new wood floors and large dual paned windows to let the natural light shine in. This home checks all the boxes when it comes to convenience! Brand new full sized washer and dryer are provided in-unit for private use. Central heat and air conditioning will create the perfect temperate conditions all year round AND a parking space is included with the option to rent an additional spot!
You get the best of both worlds being on a residential street in Atwater Village, but also a block away from the great shops and restaurants Glendale Boulevard has to offer. No more worrying about parking close by popular neighborhood hot spots like Proof Bakery, Rise Hot Yoga, and Atwater Farmer\'s Market on Sunday mornings - just to name a few! You\'re just a quick walk away.

One Year Lease
Security Deposit equal to one months rent
Pets will be considered with additional pet deposit, $300/cat $500 dog
Owner pays water and gardener
Tenant pays for all remaining utilities
One Parking Space
No Fridge Included
No Smoking Property
First month\'s rent plus all applicable deposits due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 CASITAS AVE have any available units?
3464 CASITAS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3464 CASITAS AVE have?
Some of 3464 CASITAS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 CASITAS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3464 CASITAS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 CASITAS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3464 CASITAS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3464 CASITAS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3464 CASITAS AVE offers parking.
Does 3464 CASITAS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3464 CASITAS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 CASITAS AVE have a pool?
No, 3464 CASITAS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3464 CASITAS AVE have accessible units?
No, 3464 CASITAS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 CASITAS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3464 CASITAS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

