3456 S Redondo Blvd

Brand New Gorgeous Home for RentJust Built! Come see it while its still available! Features gorgeous brand new kitchen, new quartz counter-tops with new laundry room and open floor plan. Includes new central A/C and heater, water heater, new stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer so all you have to do is move in! The bedrooms are large for comfort living and new bathrooms have new quartz and marble counter-tops.



Located on a gorgeous, open, quiet street with ample parking, so you never have to worry about finding parking!. Conveniently located near West Adams, West LA, Culver City, La Cienega Expo line station, shopping, LAX, 10 fwy, USC, Downtown LA, Santa Monica (10 miles away from beach!), close to bike paths (one mile ride to downtown Culver), Culver Arts District, Village Green and much more!



We are looking for a special renter that will appreciate and care for the property and your credit and income will be verified. Small well behaved pets are welcome! Tenant pays for all utilities. Please email or text to find out more information about the property and schedule a visit. Hurry this home will not last long. Be the first person or family to live in this brand new home!



Nearby Schools:

Lexington Elementary School - 1.05 miles, 7/10

Los Gatos High School - 3.53 miles, 10/10

C. T. English Middle School - 3.82 miles, 9/10

Raymond J. Fisher Middle School - 4.46 miles, 10/10



(RLNE5152165)