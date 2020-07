3452 OAK GLEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOLLYWOOD HILLS WEST HOME REMODELED IN THE SANTA FE STYLE: SAUTILLO TILE FLOORS AT UPPER LEVEL, NEW OAK QUARTZ WOOD FLOOR AT LOWER LEVEL. HANDMADE BISQUE-TO AQUA GLAZED TILES AT KITCHEN; EMBELLISHED W. BIRDS OF PREY@ FIREPLACES.UPPER LEVEL HAS EXPOSED BEAM CEILINGS THRUOUT, VIEWS OF HILLS AND HIGHRISES. YOU COULD WALK TO GOOD RESTAURANTS! GOOD ACCESS TO 101 FWY, MULHOLLAND DR., HOLLYWOOD BOWL. ENTRY LEVEL HAS 2 BRM, 2BA, KIT., LIV. RM, PANTRY, CLOSETS & ENTRY. LOWER LEVEL ( SEP. ACCESS) HAS LIV. RM, KIT., 1 BRM, 1 BA, CLOSET