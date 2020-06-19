All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This Convenient Studio City South of the Boulevard Ranch Style home with a gated circular driveway is impeccably maintained and ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. The excellent bright and open floor plan features hardwood floors, dramatic vaulted ceilings and a living room with a magnificent fireplace. The dining room, breakfast area, and cook's kitchen are beautifully integrated to the rest of the home.
This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Each bedroom has its own closet space. The 4th large bedroom could also be used as a bonus room, office or recreation room that leads to the large peaceful back yard. This home also offers a laundry area, 2 car garage and a large storage shed in the backyard. Carpenter School District. Minutes from shopping, dining and major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

