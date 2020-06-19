3442 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This Convenient Studio City South of the Boulevard Ranch Style home with a gated circular driveway is impeccably maintained and ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. The excellent bright and open floor plan features hardwood floors, dramatic vaulted ceilings and a living room with a magnificent fireplace. The dining room, breakfast area, and cook's kitchen are beautifully integrated to the rest of the home.

This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Each bedroom has its own closet space. The 4th large bedroom could also be used as a bonus room, office or recreation room that leads to the large peaceful back yard. This home also offers a laundry area, 2 car garage and a large storage shed in the backyard. Carpenter School District. Minutes from shopping, dining and major freeways.