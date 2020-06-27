All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

3419 Glenalbyn Dr

3419 Glenalbyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3419 Glenalbyn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3419 Glenalbyn Dr Available 10/01/19 $2750 / 2br - 1200ft2 - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 9/20 10-12 Nice House in quiet Mt Washington neighborhood - Charming home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Glendale.
Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops
Unit comes with a Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, and Washer & Dryer
Fully Remodeled Bathroom with High end Glass Shower Doors
Rare property in area to have Central Air throughout the house
Private Backyard to enjoy the views and socal weather!
Owner will consider pets on case by case basis
Lease price: $2,750 mo. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text show contact info
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5142222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Glenalbyn Dr have any available units?
3419 Glenalbyn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Glenalbyn Dr have?
Some of 3419 Glenalbyn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Glenalbyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Glenalbyn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Glenalbyn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Glenalbyn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Glenalbyn Dr offer parking?
No, 3419 Glenalbyn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Glenalbyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 Glenalbyn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Glenalbyn Dr have a pool?
No, 3419 Glenalbyn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Glenalbyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 3419 Glenalbyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Glenalbyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Glenalbyn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
