Amenities
3419 Glenalbyn Dr Available 10/01/19 $2750 / 2br - 1200ft2 - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 9/20 10-12 Nice House in quiet Mt Washington neighborhood - Charming home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Glendale.
Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops
Unit comes with a Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, and Washer & Dryer
Fully Remodeled Bathroom with High end Glass Shower Doors
Rare property in area to have Central Air throughout the house
Private Backyard to enjoy the views and socal weather!
Owner will consider pets on case by case basis
Lease price: $2,750 mo. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text show contact info
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE5142222)