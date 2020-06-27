Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3419 Glenalbyn Dr Available 10/01/19 $2750 / 2br - 1200ft2 - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 9/20 10-12 Nice House in quiet Mt Washington neighborhood - Charming home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Glendale.

Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops

Unit comes with a Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, and Washer & Dryer

Fully Remodeled Bathroom with High end Glass Shower Doors

Rare property in area to have Central Air throughout the house

Private Backyard to enjoy the views and socal weather!

Owner will consider pets on case by case basis

Lease price: $2,750 mo. For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Dwayne: tel/text show contact info

Realtor DRE #02086678

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE5142222)