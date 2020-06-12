All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 339 S Detroit St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
339 S Detroit St
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

339 S Detroit St

339 South Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

339 South Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!! Located near west hollywood!!!

This apartment is a very large, charming and cozy 1 bed 1 bath located in the heart of west hollywood!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit also has a separate livingroom and dining area with lots of room to decorate.
Must see!!!!

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*antique light fixtures with style*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*relativly newly renovated kitchen*
*lots of natural light*

building features:
*laundry on-site*

utilities:
water included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)
SHOPPING AND TRANSIT WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE!!!

MONTHLY RENT $2,295.00, DEPOSIT $2,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4887098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 S Detroit St have any available units?
339 S Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 S Detroit St have?
Some of 339 S Detroit St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 S Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
339 S Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 S Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 S Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 339 S Detroit St offer parking?
No, 339 S Detroit St does not offer parking.
Does 339 S Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 S Detroit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 S Detroit St have a pool?
No, 339 S Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 339 S Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 339 S Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 339 S Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 S Detroit St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College