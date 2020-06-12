339 S Detroit St

Amenities
Location location location!!! Located near west hollywood!!!
This apartment is a very large, charming and cozy 1 bed 1 bath located in the heart of west hollywood!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit also has a separate livingroom and dining area with lots of room to decorate.
Must see!!!!
Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*antique light fixtures with style*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*relativly newly renovated kitchen*
*lots of natural light*
building features:
*laundry on-site*
utilities:
water included!!!
This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)
SHOPPING AND TRANSIT WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE!!!
MONTHLY RENT $2,295.00, DEPOSIT $2,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4887098)