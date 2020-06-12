339 S Detroit St

Amenities

Location location location!!! Located near west hollywood!!!



This apartment is a very large, charming and cozy 1 bed 1 bath located in the heart of west hollywood!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this unit also has a separate livingroom and dining area with lots of room to decorate.

Must see!!!!



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*antique light fixtures with style*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*

*lots of closet space*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*relativly newly renovated kitchen*

*lots of natural light*



building features:

*laundry on-site*



utilities:

water included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)

SHOPPING AND TRANSIT WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE!!!



MONTHLY RENT $2,295.00, DEPOSIT $2,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



