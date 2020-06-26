3384 Bennett Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fantastic spacious 4 bedrooms - 3 baths house in Hollywood Hills East - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com



Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful spacious remodeled house with architectural details located in Hollywood Hills East.



Features include :

-Fresh paint, high ceilings, beautiful floors

-Spacious living room with fireplace

-Formal dining room open to kitchen

-Generous Kitchen with granite counter tops, work island and lots of cabinet spaces

-Kitchen includes with fridge, stove, dishwasher

-French door leading to patio off to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining

-Huge family room with very high ceilings

-2 bedrooms downstairs with bathrooms including very spacious master bedroom

-2 bedrooms upstairs with shared bathroom - upstairs bedrooms with balcony and rooftop patio

-Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with standing shower and spa-tub, and walk-in-closet

-Laundry area with Washer and Dryer

-Secluded backyard perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining

-Central AC/ Heat

-Detached 2 car garage

-Electronic security gates provide controlled entrance to property

-Long extended driveway provides off street parking for guests

-Tenants pay for all utilities



Great location ! Perfect location for easy access to the 101 fwy, Starbucks, Universal Citywalk and NBC studios



Rent Amount: $ 7,200 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 7,200

$35 application fee per adult applicant



(RLNE5197536)