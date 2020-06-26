All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

3384 Bennett Drive

3384 Bennett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3384 Bennett Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fantastic spacious 4 bedrooms - 3 baths house in Hollywood Hills East - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com

Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful spacious remodeled house with architectural details located in Hollywood Hills East.

Features include :
-Fresh paint, high ceilings, beautiful floors
-Spacious living room with fireplace
-Formal dining room open to kitchen
-Generous Kitchen with granite counter tops, work island and lots of cabinet spaces
-Kitchen includes with fridge, stove, dishwasher
-French door leading to patio off to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining
-Huge family room with very high ceilings
-2 bedrooms downstairs with bathrooms including very spacious master bedroom
-2 bedrooms upstairs with shared bathroom - upstairs bedrooms with balcony and rooftop patio
-Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with standing shower and spa-tub, and walk-in-closet
-Laundry area with Washer and Dryer
-Secluded backyard perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining
-Central AC/ Heat
-Detached 2 car garage
-Electronic security gates provide controlled entrance to property
-Long extended driveway provides off street parking for guests
-Tenants pay for all utilities

Great location ! Perfect location for easy access to the 101 fwy, Starbucks, Universal Citywalk and NBC studios

Rent Amount: $ 7,200 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 7,200
$35 application fee per adult applicant

(RLNE5197536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3384 Bennett Drive have any available units?
3384 Bennett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3384 Bennett Drive have?
Some of 3384 Bennett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3384 Bennett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3384 Bennett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3384 Bennett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3384 Bennett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3384 Bennett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3384 Bennett Drive offers parking.
Does 3384 Bennett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3384 Bennett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3384 Bennett Drive have a pool?
No, 3384 Bennett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3384 Bennett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3384 Bennett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3384 Bennett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3384 Bennett Drive has units with dishwashers.

