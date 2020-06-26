3384 Bennett Drive

Amenities
Fantastic spacious 4 bedrooms - 3 baths house in Hollywood Hills East - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com
Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful spacious remodeled house with architectural details located in Hollywood Hills East.
Features include :
-Fresh paint, high ceilings, beautiful floors
-Spacious living room with fireplace
-Formal dining room open to kitchen
-Generous Kitchen with granite counter tops, work island and lots of cabinet spaces
-Kitchen includes with fridge, stove, dishwasher
-French door leading to patio off to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining
-Huge family room with very high ceilings
-2 bedrooms downstairs with bathrooms including very spacious master bedroom
-2 bedrooms upstairs with shared bathroom - upstairs bedrooms with balcony and rooftop patio
-Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with standing shower and spa-tub, and walk-in-closet
-Laundry area with Washer and Dryer
-Secluded backyard perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining
-Central AC/ Heat
-Detached 2 car garage
-Electronic security gates provide controlled entrance to property
-Long extended driveway provides off street parking for guests
-Tenants pay for all utilities
Great location ! Perfect location for easy access to the 101 fwy, Starbucks, Universal Citywalk and NBC studios
Rent Amount: $ 7,200 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 7,200
$35 application fee per adult applicant
(RLNE5197536)