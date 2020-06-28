All apartments in Los Angeles
3345 South BEVERLY Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:16 AM

3345 South BEVERLY Drive

3345 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3345 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled in Beverlywood adjacent. Enter into an expansive, brightly lit, open-floor-plan with large windows and hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Large master suite with a cozy romantic fireplace and en-suite bathroom with a soak-in-tub. Situated in an amazing location, just blocks from downtown Culver City and moments from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife! Quickly access the Expo Line station and head downtown for work or visit Santa Monica for the day. A quick commute to Silicon Beach and the many nearby creative office campuses like Apple, Sony Pictures, and One Culver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 South BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
3345 South BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 South BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 3345 South BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 South BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3345 South BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 South BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3345 South BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3345 South BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3345 South BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 3345 South BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 South BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 South BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 3345 South BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3345 South BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3345 South BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 South BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3345 South BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
