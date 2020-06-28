3345 South BEVERLY Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled in Beverlywood adjacent. Enter into an expansive, brightly lit, open-floor-plan with large windows and hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Large master suite with a cozy romantic fireplace and en-suite bathroom with a soak-in-tub. Situated in an amazing location, just blocks from downtown Culver City and moments from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife! Quickly access the Expo Line station and head downtown for work or visit Santa Monica for the day. A quick commute to Silicon Beach and the many nearby creative office campuses like Apple, Sony Pictures, and One Culver.