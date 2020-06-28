3345 South BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled in Beverlywood adjacent. Enter into an expansive, brightly lit, open-floor-plan with large windows and hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Large master suite with a cozy romantic fireplace and en-suite bathroom with a soak-in-tub. Situated in an amazing location, just blocks from downtown Culver City and moments from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife! Quickly access the Expo Line station and head downtown for work or visit Santa Monica for the day. A quick commute to Silicon Beach and the many nearby creative office campuses like Apple, Sony Pictures, and One Culver.