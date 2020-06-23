All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3337 SCADLOCK Lane

3337 Scadlock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Scadlock Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
1959 Post and Beam by renowned architect Richard Dorman. This Modern Mid-Century Classic in the highly coveted Sherman Oaks Estates has been restored and updated while staying true to its original form. From assistant Chief Designer at Welton Becket and Associates to starting his own firm, Dorman perfected his skills and was ultimately named by the City of Beverly Hills as one of its "Master Architects". His modern craftsmanship is evident in this exemplary architecture on Scadlock Lane. This home features walls of glass in every room, tongue-and-groove ceilings and an open-floor living room leading out a large glistening free form shaped pool. Sleek walnut cabinetry, Viking & Sub Zero appliances and a wine refrigerator outfit the kitchen. Whether lounging poolside taking in the sun or relaxing with a glass of wine by the fireplace, the comfort and elegance of this artful home won't go unnoticed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 SCADLOCK Lane have any available units?
3337 SCADLOCK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 SCADLOCK Lane have?
Some of 3337 SCADLOCK Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 SCADLOCK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3337 SCADLOCK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 SCADLOCK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3337 SCADLOCK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3337 SCADLOCK Lane offer parking?
No, 3337 SCADLOCK Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3337 SCADLOCK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3337 SCADLOCK Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 SCADLOCK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3337 SCADLOCK Lane has a pool.
Does 3337 SCADLOCK Lane have accessible units?
No, 3337 SCADLOCK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 SCADLOCK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 SCADLOCK Lane has units with dishwashers.
