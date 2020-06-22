All apartments in Los Angeles
3335 ADINA Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:08 AM

3335 ADINA Drive

3335 Adina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3335 Adina Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Escape from it all----lose yourself in this chic Hollywood Hills hideaway! Nestled in the trees, this two bedroom, two bath home gazes out onto lush greenery from nearly every room. Open and filled with light, it's a perfect house for entertaining or quiet nights at home- large living room, dining room and a modern kitchen featuring top of the line appliances. On the second level, you'll find the spacious master and second bedroom which both open out onto views of the verdant hillside. This house has incredible indoor/outdoor flow with a back and a front patio, both great areas to enjoy the tranquil surroundings. There's also a deck at the top of the hill, the perfect place for a glass of wine and to watch the setting sun. Tucked away yet close to Universal, movie studios, freeways, shops and restaurants. Available furnished or unfurnished. For sale also at $1,195.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 ADINA Drive have any available units?
3335 ADINA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 ADINA Drive have?
Some of 3335 ADINA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 ADINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3335 ADINA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 ADINA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3335 ADINA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3335 ADINA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3335 ADINA Drive does offer parking.
Does 3335 ADINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 ADINA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 ADINA Drive have a pool?
No, 3335 ADINA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3335 ADINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3335 ADINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 ADINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 ADINA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
