3335 ADINA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage furnished range refrigerator

Escape from it all----lose yourself in this chic Hollywood Hills hideaway! Nestled in the trees, this two bedroom, two bath home gazes out onto lush greenery from nearly every room. Open and filled with light, it's a perfect house for entertaining or quiet nights at home- large living room, dining room and a modern kitchen featuring top of the line appliances. On the second level, you'll find the spacious master and second bedroom which both open out onto views of the verdant hillside. This house has incredible indoor/outdoor flow with a back and a front patio, both great areas to enjoy the tranquil surroundings. There's also a deck at the top of the hill, the perfect place for a glass of wine and to watch the setting sun. Tucked away yet close to Universal, movie studios, freeways, shops and restaurants. Available furnished or unfurnished. For sale also at $1,195.00