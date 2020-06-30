All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3333 MOORE Street

3333 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Moore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This masterfully articulated modern gem was the first American residence of interior architect and prolific French designer Philippe Starck. Available short or long term this iconic designer home comes fully furnished and move-in ready. (Truly all you need to bring is your toothbrush!).~Decorated with B&B Italia, Cassina, Driade, Kartel, Cappellini, Maxalto, Emeco, Flos, Axxor and many more custom details. This home is fully equipped with all your creature comforts from high-end linens and bedding to gourmet kitchen appliances, utensils and even a complete cookbook collection for any culinary enthusiasts. Outside, the mature landscaping and expansive deck create the ideal setting for al fresco dining; complete with an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower, and a magical view and wade pool it is the perfect place to relax and take in the sunset. An amazing entertaining~space, yet private enough for a celebrity pied a terre, this is an incredible opportunity for the most discerning clientele.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 MOORE Street have any available units?
3333 MOORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 MOORE Street have?
Some of 3333 MOORE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 MOORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3333 MOORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 MOORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 3333 MOORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3333 MOORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3333 MOORE Street offers parking.
Does 3333 MOORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 MOORE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 MOORE Street have a pool?
Yes, 3333 MOORE Street has a pool.
Does 3333 MOORE Street have accessible units?
No, 3333 MOORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 MOORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 MOORE Street has units with dishwashers.

