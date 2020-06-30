3333 MOORE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This masterfully articulated modern gem was the first American residence of interior architect and prolific French designer Philippe Starck. Available short or long term this iconic designer home comes fully furnished and move-in ready. (Truly all you need to bring is your toothbrush!).~Decorated with B&B Italia, Cassina, Driade, Kartel, Cappellini, Maxalto, Emeco, Flos, Axxor and many more custom details. This home is fully equipped with all your creature comforts from high-end linens and bedding to gourmet kitchen appliances, utensils and even a complete cookbook collection for any culinary enthusiasts. Outside, the mature landscaping and expansive deck create the ideal setting for al fresco dining; complete with an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower, and a magical view and wade pool it is the perfect place to relax and take in the sunset. An amazing entertaining~space, yet private enough for a celebrity pied a terre, this is an incredible opportunity for the most discerning clientele.