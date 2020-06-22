333 North ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This is a beautifully remodeled lower unit of a classic Spanish duplex in prime Hancock Park on a quiet tree-lined street. The unit has large scale rooms with period architectural details, but is updated to today's standards. This home features new hardwood floors, new windows, new kitchen, and central air and heat. One bath and the powder room are new, while the other bath is original to the period with beautiful tiles. The driveway is gated and leads to a 2-car garage and yard. Outdoor recreation room 1/2 bath is also available for an additional $600 per month. All appliances and washer and dryer in the unit is included.