Los Angeles, CA
333 North ORANGE Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

333 North ORANGE Drive

333 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
This is a beautifully remodeled lower unit of a classic Spanish duplex in prime Hancock Park on a quiet tree-lined street. The unit has large scale rooms with period architectural details, but is updated to today's standards. This home features new hardwood floors, new windows, new kitchen, and central air and heat. One bath and the powder room are new, while the other bath is original to the period with beautiful tiles. The driveway is gated and leads to a 2-car garage and yard. Outdoor recreation room 1/2 bath is also available for an additional $600 per month. All appliances and washer and dryer in the unit is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
333 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 333 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 North ORANGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 333 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 North ORANGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 333 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 North ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 333 North ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 333 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 North ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
