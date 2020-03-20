3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue

Amenities

Stunning contemporary home perched atop Mar Vista hill, available July 1st, 2019. The epitome of Westside living, this chic property features an open-concept floorplan and top of the line finishes throughout. Enter the light and bright living room with hardwood floors, luxurious built-ins, spacious dining area with designer lighting and sleek kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Sliding glass doors open to the beautifully maintained, fully gated and private backyard with lush landscaping and multiple sunlit entertaining areas. The master bedroom extends to the outdoor space, two bedrooms with large walk-in closets, modern baths - one with separate tub/shower. Close to LA's best dining, shopping and entertainment, this property is complete with a large detached office/studio/creative bonus room and a 2 car garage with tons of storage space.