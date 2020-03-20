All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue

3312 Mountain View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3312 Mountain View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning contemporary home perched atop Mar Vista hill, available July 1st, 2019. The epitome of Westside living, this chic property features an open-concept floorplan and top of the line finishes throughout. Enter the light and bright living room with hardwood floors, luxurious built-ins, spacious dining area with designer lighting and sleek kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Sliding glass doors open to the beautifully maintained, fully gated and private backyard with lush landscaping and multiple sunlit entertaining areas. The master bedroom extends to the outdoor space, two bedrooms with large walk-in closets, modern baths - one with separate tub/shower. Close to LA's best dining, shopping and entertainment, this property is complete with a large detached office/studio/creative bonus room and a 2 car garage with tons of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue have any available units?
3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue have?
Some of 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 MOUNTAIN VIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College