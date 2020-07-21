331 ALFRED Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous unit in the heart of one of Los Angeles' hottest areas. Lay poolside, enjoy the outdoor patio area and feel the California sunshine on your skin. Your very own oasis just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Unit comes with two uncovered parking spaces. Listing to be offered both furnished and unfurnished. Listed price is for furnished only, please contact listing agents for unfurnished price, which is slightly higher. Please note this listing is the lower unit of a duplex, converted garage is not included in the rental.