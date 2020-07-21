All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
331 ALFRED Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

331 ALFRED Street

331 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

331 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Gorgeous unit in the heart of one of Los Angeles' hottest areas. Lay poolside, enjoy the outdoor patio area and feel the California sunshine on your skin. Your very own oasis just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Unit comes with two uncovered parking spaces. Listing to be offered both furnished and unfurnished. Listed price is for furnished only, please contact listing agents for unfurnished price, which is slightly higher. Please note this listing is the lower unit of a duplex, converted garage is not included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 ALFRED Street have any available units?
331 ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 ALFRED Street have?
Some of 331 ALFRED Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 331 ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 331 ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 331 ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 ALFRED Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 ALFRED Street have a pool?
Yes, 331 ALFRED Street has a pool.
Does 331 ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 331 ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 ALFRED Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

