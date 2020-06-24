All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3300 Wonder View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3300 Wonder View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3300 Wonder View Drive

3300 Wonder View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3300 Wonder View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Set on one of the highest points of the prestigious Hollywood Knolls sits this stately classic colonial style property completely gated and set back for total privacy. Perched on top it allows gorgeous city & mountain views. This neighborhood is home to the Wisdom Tree trailhead, the Hollywood Reservoir, Lake Hollywood Park and the Hollywood sign. Immediately behind Universal studios, you are just minutes away from Hollywood, Studio City and major studios while enjoying a serene and secluded setting. Some of the many features include hardwood floors, crown moldings, Large floor to ceiling windows in the grand step-down living room, French doors from the elegantly appointed dining room leading to the entertainers patio and deck. There is a Chef's inspired kit. with s/s appliances and a large center island and wonderful family room area w/ built-ins and brick fireplace. The 2nd story features a spacious master suite with fireplace, window seat, balcony and luxe bath. Private poo, spa, brick patios multiple decks and a slate Veranda complete this private Oasis. A separate, charming writer's studio completes this magical residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Wonder View Drive have any available units?
3300 Wonder View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Wonder View Drive have?
Some of 3300 Wonder View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Wonder View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Wonder View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Wonder View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Wonder View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3300 Wonder View Drive offer parking?
No, 3300 Wonder View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Wonder View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Wonder View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Wonder View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Wonder View Drive has a pool.
Does 3300 Wonder View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Wonder View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Wonder View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Wonder View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College