3300 Wonder View Drive

Set on one of the highest points of the prestigious Hollywood Knolls sits this stately classic colonial style property completely gated and set back for total privacy. Perched on top it allows gorgeous city & mountain views. This neighborhood is home to the Wisdom Tree trailhead, the Hollywood Reservoir, Lake Hollywood Park and the Hollywood sign. Immediately behind Universal studios, you are just minutes away from Hollywood, Studio City and major studios while enjoying a serene and secluded setting. Some of the many features include hardwood floors, crown moldings, Large floor to ceiling windows in the grand step-down living room, French doors from the elegantly appointed dining room leading to the entertainers patio and deck. There is a Chef's inspired kit. with s/s appliances and a large center island and wonderful family room area w/ built-ins and brick fireplace. The 2nd story features a spacious master suite with fireplace, window seat, balcony and luxe bath. Private poo, spa, brick patios multiple decks and a slate Veranda complete this private Oasis. A separate, charming writer's studio completes this magical residence.