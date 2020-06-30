All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

3300 Barham Boulevard

3300 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Universal City, welcome to this beautiful, spacious townhome style condo! The Barham Villas offers a 4 bed & 3 3/4 baths with over 2700 square feet designed in a gorgeous Mediterranean theme, fully furnished and ready to move in! This unit features a culinary kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Master bedroom with en-suite bath, a fireplace, walk-in closet & balcony. The floorpan offers recessed lights throughout; the main level features beautiful wide-plank wood laminate flooring. Optional maid’s quarters, energy efficient windows, 3 car direct access garage, lots of storage space, laundry room with washer & dryer inside and more! Conveniently located near the 101 and 134 fwy; shops, restaurants and Universal Studios Hollywood, with the energy and excitement of Universal CityWalk, this is the perfect home for the city lifestyle. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Barham Boulevard have any available units?
3300 Barham Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Barham Boulevard have?
Some of 3300 Barham Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Barham Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Barham Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Barham Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Barham Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3300 Barham Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Barham Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3300 Barham Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Barham Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Barham Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3300 Barham Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Barham Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3300 Barham Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Barham Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Barham Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

