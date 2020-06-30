3300 Barham Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the heart of Universal City, welcome to this beautiful, spacious townhome style condo! The Barham Villas offers a 4 bed & 3 3/4 baths with over 2700 square feet designed in a gorgeous Mediterranean theme, fully furnished and ready to move in! This unit features a culinary kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Master bedroom with en-suite bath, a fireplace, walk-in closet & balcony. The floorpan offers recessed lights throughout; the main level features beautiful wide-plank wood laminate flooring. Optional maid’s quarters, energy efficient windows, 3 car direct access garage, lots of storage space, laundry room with washer & dryer inside and more! Conveniently located near the 101 and 134 fwy; shops, restaurants and Universal Studios Hollywood, with the energy and excitement of Universal CityWalk, this is the perfect home for the city lifestyle. A must see!