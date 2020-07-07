326 S Westlake Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf29bd90aa ---- You'll adore this cute seafoam building with newly renovated space between Echo Park and Downtown. Enjoy the charming retro vibe outside. Inside is all calming white with a bright cheery kitchen which includes dishwasher/gas stove, dining nook, generous cabinetry. This lovely two bedroom has all new hardwood floors, generous closets, newly renovated bathrooms, and large windows with lots of natural light. Unit comes with parking too! Convenient to DTLA, MacArthur Park and Vista Hermosa, plus dining and shopping. Just a quick drive to the 101 or the 110 makes getting around a snap. Available for an immediate move in, please feel free to call 424.400.7010. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated, Large Windows/Natural Light, Central A/C & Heat Parking included No Pets Laundry: Onsite LEASE TERMS: 12 Months