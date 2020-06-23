3244 DE WITT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Mid-Century nestled in quiet Hollywood hillside neighborhood. Open living area floor plan. Lots of natural light. Plantation shutters. All new hardwood floors. Retro style kitchen & baths. Expansive outside patio deck with gas grill, perfect for dinner parties. Lots of sun with retractable remote awning. Usable, unfenced yard area. Neighborhood consists of all single family homes, with lots of street parking. Nest Thermostat installed. Owner may consider all offers with excellent references & good credit. Quickest way to set up appointment text LA1.