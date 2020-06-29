3240 Overland Ave

Amenities

gym pool elevator courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym pool

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,640* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,890* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this roomy West LA furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and stylish living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX106)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this West LA apartment has to offer.



Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-In-Building Laundry

-Swimming Pool

-Gym

-Garden

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in West Los Angeles. It is a residential and commercial neighborhood surrounded by Santa Monica and the 405 freeway. The area is known for its inviting character, combining cottage-style residences with multi-store complexes and endless dining choices. It also offers top-rated schools, rendering the neighborhood ideal for families. Little, Little Tokyo in Sawtelle is always among the top destinations to eat for locals. Here haute couture and haute cuisine also meet at the Westside Pavilion shopping center. Beverly Hills and Culver City are just a fifteen-minute drive away. Hollywood and Downtown are also reachable within a half hour via the I-10 freeway.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.