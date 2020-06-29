All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3240 Overland Ave

3240 Overland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,640* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,890* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this roomy West LA furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and stylish living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX106)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this West LA apartment has to offer.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in West Los Angeles. It is a residential and commercial neighborhood surrounded by Santa Monica and the 405 freeway. The area is known for its inviting character, combining cottage-style residences with multi-store complexes and endless dining choices. It also offers top-rated schools, rendering the neighborhood ideal for families. Little, Little Tokyo in Sawtelle is always among the top destinations to eat for locals. Here haute couture and haute cuisine also meet at the Westside Pavilion shopping center. Beverly Hills and Culver City are just a fifteen-minute drive away. Hollywood and Downtown are also reachable within a half hour via the I-10 freeway.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Overland Ave have any available units?
3240 Overland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Overland Ave have?
Some of 3240 Overland Ave's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Overland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Overland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Overland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Overland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3240 Overland Ave offer parking?
No, 3240 Overland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Overland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Overland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Overland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Overland Ave has a pool.
Does 3240 Overland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3240 Overland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Overland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Overland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
