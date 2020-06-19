All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

3238 1/2 Descanso Drive

3238 1/2 Descanso Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3238 1/2 Descanso Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Ultra Modern California Coastal Back Corner Upper Unit! Amazing Wood Beams High Ceilings + Premium Chef Kitchen. 1BR/1BA with tons of natural light and a massive walk in closet! 2 gated and secured parking spaces below in private building parking lot. Private small balcony with secondary outlet door leading to parking area. Nestled up in the Hills just off Sunset Blvd in Mega Prime Silverlake. Boutique 1920's building, super solid construction. Gorgeous tree-lined streets above that offer sweeping views of the Silverlake Canyon and DTLA. This location is truly remarkable. Must see in person to believe. Stunning and unique neighborhood. Kitchen tile is absolutely gorgeous. Famous, mostly single family home type street in Silverlake by Music Box Steps. Ample street parking. Washer-dryer on-site. Pet Friendly. Tenant to verify approx SF in person.

Primary Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for efficiency purposes and for immediate booking)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3238-1-2-descanso-dr-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa/cdff7b1e-8205-4fbc-9e63-e9e625e2f304

(RLNE5255234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive have any available units?
3238 1/2 Descanso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive have?
Some of 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3238 1/2 Descanso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive offers parking.
Does 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive have a pool?
No, 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive have accessible units?
No, 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3238 1/2 Descanso Drive has units with dishwashers.
