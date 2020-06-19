3238 1/2 Descanso Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Ultra Modern California Coastal Back Corner Upper Unit! Amazing Wood Beams High Ceilings + Premium Chef Kitchen. 1BR/1BA with tons of natural light and a massive walk in closet! 2 gated and secured parking spaces below in private building parking lot. Private small balcony with secondary outlet door leading to parking area. Nestled up in the Hills just off Sunset Blvd in Mega Prime Silverlake. Boutique 1920's building, super solid construction. Gorgeous tree-lined streets above that offer sweeping views of the Silverlake Canyon and DTLA. This location is truly remarkable. Must see in person to believe. Stunning and unique neighborhood. Kitchen tile is absolutely gorgeous. Famous, mostly single family home type street in Silverlake by Music Box Steps. Ample street parking. Washer-dryer on-site. Pet Friendly. Tenant to verify approx SF in person.



Primary Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for efficiency purposes and for immediate booking)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3238-1-2-descanso-dr-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa/cdff7b1e-8205-4fbc-9e63-e9e625e2f304



(RLNE5255234)