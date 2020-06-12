All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue

3213 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Maplewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Just over a mile from the beach nestled between Venice and Santa Monica. Furnished or unfurnished at same price. T this mid century modern home has with floor to ceiling windows boasts magnificent ocean views from the large living room, dining room, master bedroom and fully modernized kitchen. Fully landscaped, the sprawling yard and large rooftop deck allow for entertaining while soaking in the views and extraordinary sunsets. The kitchen, with built-in seating area, has high-end appliances, including large Kitchenaid refrigerator, Viking stove, and Bosch dishwasher with adjacent laundry room. There is even a desk area for kids to do homework. The private master suite has a spa like bathroom with an oversized shower and tub. A separate wing on the opposite side of the home affords privacy and offers 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. The bonus room has a recording booth as well as access to a small patio. and outdoor shower. Gardening, video surveillance and alarm system included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue have any available units?
3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue have?
Some of 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

