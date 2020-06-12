3213 MAPLEWOOD AVE Avenue

Amenities

Just over a mile from the beach nestled between Venice and Santa Monica. Furnished or unfurnished at same price. T this mid century modern home has with floor to ceiling windows boasts magnificent ocean views from the large living room, dining room, master bedroom and fully modernized kitchen. Fully landscaped, the sprawling yard and large rooftop deck allow for entertaining while soaking in the views and extraordinary sunsets. The kitchen, with built-in seating area, has high-end appliances, including large Kitchenaid refrigerator, Viking stove, and Bosch dishwasher with adjacent laundry room. There is even a desk area for kids to do homework. The private master suite has a spa like bathroom with an oversized shower and tub. A separate wing on the opposite side of the home affords privacy and offers 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. The bonus room has a recording booth as well as access to a small patio. and outdoor shower. Gardening, video surveillance and alarm system included.