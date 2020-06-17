All apartments in Los Angeles
320 North Occidental Boulevard

320 North Occidental Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
Location

320 North Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Check out this classic, 2 bedrooms with a BONUS room, 2-bathrooms front unit in a multi-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Rampart Village in Los Angeles! Its accessible to the nearby fitness center, sports court, tennis court, and basketball court. This unit is also near public transportation stops and downtown LA area, parks, a police station, restaurants, Chinatown, Staples Center, Dodgers Stadium, Universal Studio, and Hollywood.

The stunningly furnished interior features bold-colored painted walls, tile floors, and bathrooms with laminate floors, a built-in laminated wood closet, and a beautiful fireplace. A kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops, new tiles, plenty of storage offered by the cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. An in-unit washer, dryer, ceiling fans, A/C in two bedrooms, and gas heating are installed. The 3rd bedroom can be used as a study or office room. The basement has a storage room. The exterior features a yard, balcony in front, the side has a lawn and a barbeque place.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and Wi-Fi/internet. The landlord will cover the water and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nZNZghWVeKf

Additional Details:
Uncovered, open parking space in the middle, side, back of the property. On-street parking at the front corner can fit 2 ca

(RLNE5432638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

