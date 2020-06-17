320 North Occidental Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Check out this classic, 2 bedrooms with a BONUS room, 2-bathrooms front unit in a multi-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Rampart Village in Los Angeles! Its accessible to the nearby fitness center, sports court, tennis court, and basketball court. This unit is also near public transportation stops and downtown LA area, parks, a police station, restaurants, Chinatown, Staples Center, Dodgers Stadium, Universal Studio, and Hollywood.



The stunningly furnished interior features bold-colored painted walls, tile floors, and bathrooms with laminate floors, a built-in laminated wood closet, and a beautiful fireplace. A kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops, new tiles, plenty of storage offered by the cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. An in-unit washer, dryer, ceiling fans, A/C in two bedrooms, and gas heating are installed. The 3rd bedroom can be used as a study or office room. The basement has a storage room. The exterior features a yard, balcony in front, the side has a lawn and a barbeque place.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and Wi-Fi/internet. The landlord will cover the water and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nZNZghWVeKf



Additional Details:

Uncovered, open parking space in the middle, side, back of the property. On-street parking at the front corner can fit 2 ca



