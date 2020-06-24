All apartments in Los Angeles
315 North CROFT Avenue

Location

315 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Lower unit of a duplex in the popular neighborhood of Beverly Grove and West Hollywood. The building has recently undergone a facelift and emerged with new exterior paint, new landscaping in the front and back yards and an upgraded kitchen with new appliances. Charming building with Spanish architectural features such as deco tile in the baths, arches and built-ins, hardwood floors. Large living room and formal dining room. Breakfast area with built-in cupboards and shelves. Spacious bedrooms. Parking for 4 cars. The property is completely fenced with controlled access. Terrific outdoor space with private backyard and enclosed front yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 315 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
315 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 315 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 315 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 North CROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 315 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 North CROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
