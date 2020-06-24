315 North CROFT Avenue

Amenities

Lower unit of a duplex in the popular neighborhood of Beverly Grove and West Hollywood. The building has recently undergone a facelift and emerged with new exterior paint, new landscaping in the front and back yards and an upgraded kitchen with new appliances. Charming building with Spanish architectural features such as deco tile in the baths, arches and built-ins, hardwood floors. Large living room and formal dining room. Breakfast area with built-in cupboards and shelves. Spacious bedrooms. Parking for 4 cars. The property is completely fenced with controlled access. Terrific outdoor space with private backyard and enclosed front yard.