Spacious, magical loft in the heart of LAs most vibrant neighborhood. Available April 1-July 1, this one bedroom one bath 2100 sq ft open loft is designer furnished, and literally steps from Los Angeles most exciting restaurants, bars, coffee and culture. Extras include: workout area, indoor garden, clawfoot tub and two free parking spots directly in front of the building.