Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

3141 GARDEN Avenue

3141 Garden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3141 Garden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

Charming Traditional in prime Atwater Village (Fully Furnished & Short-Term). Tucked behind mature hedges is a private front yard that features a Butterfly Sanctuary Garden with orange trees, kumquat, Mexican lime, a large deck for entertaining with gas fire pit and of course a picture-perfect home. Once inside this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath house you will find all you could ask for. A cozy living room with dinning area and modern kitchen that includes everything you'll need. The large master bedroom features French Doors leading out to a private hammock for total relaxation. There is also also a comfortable guest room and another full bath(both bedrooms offer temperpedic beds). Upstairs is being utilized as a creative space & office with a queen pullout sofa, reading nook(plenty of books) and it's own bath. Please call for the long list of amenities and additional details. Close to all the wonderful shops & restaurants Atwater has to offer. Gated with parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 GARDEN Avenue have any available units?
3141 GARDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 GARDEN Avenue have?
Some of 3141 GARDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 GARDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3141 GARDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 GARDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3141 GARDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3141 GARDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3141 GARDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3141 GARDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3141 GARDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 GARDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3141 GARDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3141 GARDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3141 GARDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 GARDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 GARDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
