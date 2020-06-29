3141 GARDEN Avenue

Amenities

Charming Traditional in prime Atwater Village (Fully Furnished & Short-Term). Tucked behind mature hedges is a private front yard that features a Butterfly Sanctuary Garden with orange trees, kumquat, Mexican lime, a large deck for entertaining with gas fire pit and of course a picture-perfect home. Once inside this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath house you will find all you could ask for. A cozy living room with dinning area and modern kitchen that includes everything you'll need. The large master bedroom features French Doors leading out to a private hammock for total relaxation. There is also also a comfortable guest room and another full bath(both bedrooms offer temperpedic beds). Upstairs is being utilized as a creative space & office with a queen pullout sofa, reading nook(plenty of books) and it's own bath. Please call for the long list of amenities and additional details. Close to all the wonderful shops & restaurants Atwater has to offer. Gated with parking.