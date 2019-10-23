314 MESA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located in the Santa Monica Canyon in shortest proximity to Canyon Elementary, State Beach, Rustic Canyon Park and local restaurants, this modern design house has it all. The hardwood floors, open ceiling and sky lights provide an open primary floor with a loft like feeling including the kitchen, living room/dining/family rooms that open to the generous back yard and deck area. Two bedrooms are located on the primary level plus an additional two bedrooms, including the luxurious master are on the upper level.