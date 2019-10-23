All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 24 2019

314 MESA Road

314 Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

314 Mesa Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the Santa Monica Canyon in shortest proximity to Canyon Elementary, State Beach, Rustic Canyon Park and local restaurants, this modern design house has it all. The hardwood floors, open ceiling and sky lights provide an open primary floor with a loft like feeling including the kitchen, living room/dining/family rooms that open to the generous back yard and deck area. Two bedrooms are located on the primary level plus an additional two bedrooms, including the luxurious master are on the upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 MESA Road have any available units?
314 MESA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 MESA Road have?
Some of 314 MESA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 MESA Road currently offering any rent specials?
314 MESA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 MESA Road pet-friendly?
No, 314 MESA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 314 MESA Road offer parking?
Yes, 314 MESA Road offers parking.
Does 314 MESA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 MESA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 MESA Road have a pool?
No, 314 MESA Road does not have a pool.
Does 314 MESA Road have accessible units?
No, 314 MESA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 314 MESA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 MESA Road has units with dishwashers.
