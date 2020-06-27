3130 HOLLYCREST Drive

Amenities

Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, this entertainers' modern Mediterranean home offers spacious patios for enjoying picturesque canyon views. Newer hardwood floors extend throughout the lower level with a dramatic two story entry that leads to an open social floor plan that connects the living room + fireplace to the dining area adjacent off of the gourmet granite & stainless steel kitchen. Nearby, a flexible use space may be used as an office, family room or 3rd bedroom. Upstairs French doors open onto a view balcony off the private master suite which boasts its own private bathroom & walk in closet. Nearby, the 2nd bedroom also opens onto another stone patio with access to the lower terrace. Freshly painted throughout, this Hollywood Hills home is ready for immediate occupancy