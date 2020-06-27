All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

3130 HOLLYCREST Drive

3130 Hollycrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Hollycrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, this entertainers' modern Mediterranean home offers spacious patios for enjoying picturesque canyon views. Newer hardwood floors extend throughout the lower level with a dramatic two story entry that leads to an open social floor plan that connects the living room + fireplace to the dining area adjacent off of the gourmet granite & stainless steel kitchen. Nearby, a flexible use space may be used as an office, family room or 3rd bedroom. Upstairs French doors open onto a view balcony off the private master suite which boasts its own private bathroom & walk in closet. Nearby, the 2nd bedroom also opens onto another stone patio with access to the lower terrace. Freshly painted throughout, this Hollywood Hills home is ready for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive have any available units?
3130 HOLLYCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive have?
Some of 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3130 HOLLYCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive offers parking.
Does 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive have a pool?
No, 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 HOLLYCREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
