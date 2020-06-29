3111 Via Dolce 505

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Furnished Executive/ Vacation Condo near BEACH! - Property Id: 64395



Stunning fully furnished Condo located in center Silicon Beach Luxury Building Latitude 33. Walking distance to the Beach and hottest social nightlife in Venice/Marina del Rey. Venice Canals outside your door and Abbot Kinney within walking distance. Full service concierge/gym/gated parking/bike/surfboard storage in secure garage. Unobstructed view from the 5th floor, southern and partial ocean view. Floor-to-ceiling windows, Master bedroom with walk in closet made for that clothes shopper. Beautiful hardwood floors, impressive chef''s kitchen, dining area, half bath. 2nd bedroom includes modern full bathroom. This is must see!

Good credit , Income verification are required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64395p

