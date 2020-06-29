All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

3111 via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished Executive/ Vacation Condo near BEACH! - Property Id: 64395

Stunning fully furnished Condo located in center Silicon Beach Luxury Building Latitude 33. Walking distance to the Beach and hottest social nightlife in Venice/Marina del Rey. Venice Canals outside your door and Abbot Kinney within walking distance. Full service concierge/gym/gated parking/bike/surfboard storage in secure garage. Unobstructed view from the 5th floor, southern and partial ocean view. Floor-to-ceiling windows, Master bedroom with walk in closet made for that clothes shopper. Beautiful hardwood floors, impressive chef''s kitchen, dining area, half bath. 2nd bedroom includes modern full bathroom. This is must see!
Good credit , Income verification are required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64395p
Property Id 64395

(RLNE5193545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Via Dolce 505 have any available units?
3111 Via Dolce 505 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Via Dolce 505 have?
Some of 3111 Via Dolce 505's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Via Dolce 505 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Via Dolce 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Via Dolce 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Via Dolce 505 is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Via Dolce 505 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Via Dolce 505 offers parking.
Does 3111 Via Dolce 505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Via Dolce 505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Via Dolce 505 have a pool?
No, 3111 Via Dolce 505 does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Via Dolce 505 have accessible units?
No, 3111 Via Dolce 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Via Dolce 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Via Dolce 505 has units with dishwashers.
