31 THORNTON Avenue

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

4 doors to the BEACH!!! Light, bright, newly renovated 3BR+2BA on tree lined Venice Walk Street. The 1st floor unit features a living room with fireplace that opens to dining & kitchen area with new appliances, walk in pantry and hardwood floors throughout. The master bedroom has a remodeled bathroom, walk-in closet and sliding glass doors to private the patio. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom. The 3rd bedroom which is just off the kitchen can be used as a family room, office or bedroom. There are ocean views from the front yard and walk street making this the perfect beach lease. 2 car parking plus 1 guest spot. Laundry on site. Amazingly close to Venice Beach, shops and restaurants!