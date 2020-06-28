All apartments in Los Angeles
3045 Stoner Ave
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

3045 Stoner Ave

3045 Stoner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Recently remodeled 4 Bed/3 Bath home in prime west side location! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac with room for all.
Prime west side location, within walking distance from Mar Vista Elementary, Whole
Foods, Starbucks and Mar Vista Park. There is a gated front patio, perfect for
informal entertaining or quiet evenings. The entry opens to a large step down living
room with fireplace that looks out to the front patio. The formal dining room,
spacious kitchen and family room all overlook the private rear patio and inviting
pool, just right for those warm summer nights! There is also a guest bedroom and
bath, home office and separate laundry room that completes the downstairs. Upstairs
includes a huge master suite and sitting area, recently remodeled full bath with
separate tub and shower plus two additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath.

(RLNE5473224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Stoner Ave have any available units?
3045 Stoner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Stoner Ave have?
Some of 3045 Stoner Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Stoner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Stoner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Stoner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Stoner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Stoner Ave offer parking?
No, 3045 Stoner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Stoner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 Stoner Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Stoner Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3045 Stoner Ave has a pool.
Does 3045 Stoner Ave have accessible units?
No, 3045 Stoner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Stoner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Stoner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
