3045 Stoner Ave

Amenities
Recently remodeled 4 Bed/3 Bath home in prime west side location! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac with room for all.
Prime west side location, within walking distance from Mar Vista Elementary, Whole
Foods, Starbucks and Mar Vista Park. There is a gated front patio, perfect for
informal entertaining or quiet evenings. The entry opens to a large step down living
room with fireplace that looks out to the front patio. The formal dining room,
spacious kitchen and family room all overlook the private rear patio and inviting
pool, just right for those warm summer nights! There is also a guest bedroom and
bath, home office and separate laundry room that completes the downstairs. Upstairs
includes a huge master suite and sitting area, recently remodeled full bath with
separate tub and shower plus two additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath.
(RLNE5473224)