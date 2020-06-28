3045 Stoner Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Recently remodeled 4 Bed/3 Bath home in prime west side location! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac with room for all.

Prime west side location, within walking distance from Mar Vista Elementary, Whole

Foods, Starbucks and Mar Vista Park. There is a gated front patio, perfect for

informal entertaining or quiet evenings. The entry opens to a large step down living

room with fireplace that looks out to the front patio. The formal dining room,

spacious kitchen and family room all overlook the private rear patio and inviting

pool, just right for those warm summer nights! There is also a guest bedroom and

bath, home office and separate laundry room that completes the downstairs. Upstairs

includes a huge master suite and sitting area, recently remodeled full bath with

separate tub and shower plus two additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath.



(RLNE5473224)