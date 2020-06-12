303 1647 W Temple St

Amenities

Echo Loft Apartments is a beautiful community located just around the corner of Echo Park Lake. This gorgeous property is just what youve been looking within close distance to local restaurants, coffee shops, and more! After spending the day is the busy life of Los Angeles, come home to an oasis with refreshing pool with cabanas, fitness center, and sundeck for entertaining. Our distinctive floor plans offer vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, designer inspired plank flooring, washer and dryer in unit. And did we mention - Utilities included in rent! Contact to schedule your private tour today. Amenities: dog run. Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed.



