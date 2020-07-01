3019 Ocean View Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Rare! Rare! Rare! One bed / One bath front-yard facing Venice Pier w/ Sand Beach and endless Ocean Views!! For Lease Now!



**FREE**30-DAY**RENT** WHEN LEASED TODAY ONLY! This is a ONE-TIME DEAL, so you MUST ACT FAST!! THIS INCREDIBLE, ONE-OF-A-KIND GEM WILL NOT LAST!! Call now to reserve a showing and see all your new home has to offer! Move-in ready now and waiting for you!!



Your new VENICE PIER @ VENICE BEACH apartment home has more to offer than you could ever imagine, including:

**One bedroom and one bathroom-spacious and ready to move in NOW!!

**Incredible courtyard- complete with bistro-style eating area

**Private patio just outside your front door

**Complete kitchen- with all appliances

**Ocean-front- take just ONE STEP out the door and youre on the iconic Venice Beach!

**Walk-in closet- big enough for your clothes and storage

**Breath-taking views for miles- picture perfect in every way

**Available furnished or unfurnished- call now for complete details

**Large windows for incredible air flow

**Pets allowed with deposit/ theyll love it here as much as you do

**Parking included- so act fast!



Remember: This is a ONE-TIME ONLY SPECIAL FOR TODAY! 30 DAYS RENT FREECALL NOW AS THIS SURELY WONT LAST!!



Important Details:

**Leasing options: 6 or 12 months

**Deposit is one months rent, on approved credit

**Pets allowed with deposit

**Free onsite parking

**Call now to book your exclusive Super Special Sunday Showing- Office of Daniel Adler (424) 372-7896



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12688735



