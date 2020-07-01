All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

3019 Ocean View Avenue

3019 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Ocean View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Rare! Rare! Rare! One bed / One bath front-yard facing Venice Pier w/ Sand Beach and endless Ocean Views!! For Lease Now!

**FREE**30-DAY**RENT** WHEN LEASED TODAY ONLY! This is a ONE-TIME DEAL, so you MUST ACT FAST!! THIS INCREDIBLE, ONE-OF-A-KIND GEM WILL NOT LAST!! Call now to reserve a showing and see all your new home has to offer! Move-in ready now and waiting for you!!

Your new VENICE PIER @ VENICE BEACH apartment home has more to offer than you could ever imagine, including:
**One bedroom and one bathroom-spacious and ready to move in NOW!!
**Incredible courtyard- complete with bistro-style eating area
**Private patio just outside your front door
**Complete kitchen- with all appliances
**Ocean-front- take just ONE STEP out the door and youre on the iconic Venice Beach!
**Walk-in closet- big enough for your clothes and storage
**Breath-taking views for miles- picture perfect in every way
**Available furnished or unfurnished- call now for complete details
**Large windows for incredible air flow
**Pets allowed with deposit/ theyll love it here as much as you do
**Parking included- so act fast!

Remember: This is a ONE-TIME ONLY SPECIAL FOR TODAY! 30 DAYS RENT FREECALL NOW AS THIS SURELY WONT LAST!!

Important Details:
**Leasing options: 6 or 12 months
**Deposit is one months rent, on approved credit
**Pets allowed with deposit
**Free onsite parking
**Call now to book your exclusive Super Special Sunday Showing- Office of Daniel Adler (424) 372-7896

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12688735

(RLNE5241183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Ocean View Avenue have any available units?
3019 Ocean View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Ocean View Avenue have?
Some of 3019 Ocean View Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Ocean View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Ocean View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Ocean View Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Ocean View Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Ocean View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Ocean View Avenue offers parking.
Does 3019 Ocean View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Ocean View Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Ocean View Avenue have a pool?
No, 3019 Ocean View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Ocean View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3019 Ocean View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Ocean View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Ocean View Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

