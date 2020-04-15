All apartments in Los Angeles
3017 Edgehill Drive

3017 S Edgehill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3017 S Edgehill Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the heart of Mid-City! Bright and spacious unit with 3 bed/2 bath in recently remodeled, classic Spanish style duplex, conveniently located in the Jefferson adjacent district and centrally located close the Culver City, Century City, downtown LA, and the 10 freeway. The extensive renovation includes kitchen, bathrooms, double pane windows, tankless water heater, plumbing, electricity, and patio. This new kitchen boasts modern cabinets, granite countertops, Island, and new stainless steel appliances. The floor of beautiful hardwood is throughout the house and washer and dryer hookups conveniently located in the bathroom. The unit has a covered garage and additional parking space available in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Edgehill Drive have any available units?
3017 Edgehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Edgehill Drive have?
Some of 3017 Edgehill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Edgehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Edgehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Edgehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Edgehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3017 Edgehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Edgehill Drive offers parking.
Does 3017 Edgehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Edgehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Edgehill Drive have a pool?
No, 3017 Edgehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Edgehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3017 Edgehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Edgehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Edgehill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
