3017 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the heart of Mid-City! Bright and spacious unit with 3 bed/2 bath in recently remodeled, classic Spanish style duplex, conveniently located in the Jefferson adjacent district and centrally located close the Culver City, Century City, downtown LA, and the 10 freeway. The extensive renovation includes kitchen, bathrooms, double pane windows, tankless water heater, plumbing, electricity, and patio. This new kitchen boasts modern cabinets, granite countertops, Island, and new stainless steel appliances. The floor of beautiful hardwood is throughout the house and washer and dryer hookups conveniently located in the bathroom. The unit has a covered garage and additional parking space available in the backyard.