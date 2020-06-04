3005 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

Luxurious Mediterranean Bel Air Villa. Conveniently located near trendy top restaurants, gourmet markets & boutiques; this unique estate offers extraordinary finishes, two-story high entry, over sized public rooms, elevator, separate guest quarters, and chef's kitchen. The grand Master suite has his and her bathrooms, a massage/nursery office, fireplace, wetbar and balcony with expansive views. Three additional bedrooms each with en suite bath and walk-in closet. Gorgeous pool and spa, fully hedged. Large separate grassy area compliment this gorgeous home.