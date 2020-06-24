2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities garage internet access

Hurry and book a showing in this unfurnished 1,950 square foot townhouse located in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached garage. The property is a 13-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Sepulveda Station stop. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. For climate control, the home features AC. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed on the property but it is still negotiable. In-unit washer and dryer are provided for your laundry needs.



Walk score: 78



Nearby parks:

Palms Park and Mar Vista Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Clover Avenue Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 9/10

Mar Vista Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 9/10

Overland Avenue Elementary School - 0.8 miles, 9/10

Richland Avenue Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 miles

6R Rapid Sepulveda Boulevard - 0.1 miles

6 Sepulveda Boulevard - 0.1 miles

17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



