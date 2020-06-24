All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5

2950 S Bentley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2950 S Bentley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Hurry and book a showing in this unfurnished 1,950 square foot townhouse located in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached garage. The property is a 13-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Sepulveda Station stop. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. For climate control, the home features AC. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed on the property but it is still negotiable. In-unit washer and dryer are provided for your laundry needs.

Walk score: 78

Nearby parks:
Palms Park and Mar Vista Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Clover Avenue Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 9/10
Mar Vista Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 9/10
Overland Avenue Elementary School - 0.8 miles, 9/10
Richland Avenue Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 miles
6R Rapid Sepulveda Boulevard - 0.1 miles
6 Sepulveda Boulevard - 0.1 miles
17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4691658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 have any available units?
2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 have?
Some of 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 S Bentley Ave Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
