All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive

2936 Briar Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2936 Briar Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light-filled, serenely sited and private in Briar Summit, this mid-century-modern has been thoughtfully renovated and published over time.~~The house is bookended by outdoor spaces and smartly laid out.~~The living room with fireplace connects to a dedicated dining area and kitchen.~~There is a spacious family room plus two separated bedroom wings. The property was landscaped by designer Jay Griffith, creating a park-like setting.~~All this, in Carpenter Elementary School District and moments away from the Sunset Strip and Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have any available units?
2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive offers parking.
Does 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have a pool?
No, 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 BRIAR KNOLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College