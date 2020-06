Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

ENJOY THE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEW OF THE CITY LIGHTS AND SAN PEDRO BREAKWATER FROM THIS NEWLY REBUILT, FREE STANDING HOME (2017).

THE OUTDOOR LIVING AREA OFFERS A LARGE SIDE TO SIDE DECK, A PERFECT SETTING TO TAKE IN THE 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND FRESH OCEAN BREEZES. THE INTERIOR FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ENGINEERED PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT, DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS, LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS IN THE GARAGE.