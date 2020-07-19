All apartments in Los Angeles
2925 TRUDY Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2925 TRUDY Drive

2925 Trudy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Trudy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Situated in the hills above the Beverly Hills Hotel, this stunning contemporary home is oozing with tranquility and stylish beauty. It is spacious with high ceilings and lots of light, in a very private gated setting. The property is ideal for families,artists, celebrities and anyone wanting a peaceful environment just minutes from Beverly Hills shopping and restaurants. The interiors are warm, chic, inviting and perfect for modern family life. A long open plan dining room leads to sitting room, chefs kitchen and TV media room. The living room has floor to ceiling sliding glass doors opening onto the garden and pool. There are 5 double bedrooms, 2 with private balconies. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. There are several seating and dining areas outside, perfect for drinks ,BBQ, dining and relaxing. Perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 TRUDY Drive have any available units?
2925 TRUDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 TRUDY Drive have?
Some of 2925 TRUDY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 TRUDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2925 TRUDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 TRUDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2925 TRUDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2925 TRUDY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2925 TRUDY Drive offers parking.
Does 2925 TRUDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 TRUDY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 TRUDY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2925 TRUDY Drive has a pool.
Does 2925 TRUDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2925 TRUDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 TRUDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 TRUDY Drive has units with dishwashers.
