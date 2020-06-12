2909 Johnston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2909 Johnston St is a one bedroom and one bath with bonus room of a lower unit of a duplex. Unit has front porch with city views! Unit comes with washer and dryer and dishwasher. There is on-site parking. Tenant will pay 25% of water bill. No smoking and no pets. Great location in Los Angeles. Great city views!



