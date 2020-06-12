All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2909 Johnston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2909 Johnston Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2909 Johnston Street

2909 Johnston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2909 Johnston Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2909 Johnston St is a one bedroom and one bath with bonus room of a lower unit of a duplex. Unit has front porch with city views! Unit comes with washer and dryer and dishwasher. There is on-site parking. Tenant will pay 25% of water bill. No smoking and no pets. Great location in Los Angeles. Great city views!

(RLNE5018457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Johnston Street have any available units?
2909 Johnston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Johnston Street have?
Some of 2909 Johnston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Johnston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Johnston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Johnston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Johnston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2909 Johnston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Johnston Street offers parking.
Does 2909 Johnston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Johnston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Johnston Street have a pool?
No, 2909 Johnston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Johnston Street have accessible units?
No, 2909 Johnston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Johnston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Johnston Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College